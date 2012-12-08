NEW YORK (AP) — Set list for the Rolling Stones concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday night:

Get Off Of My Cloud

I Wanna Be Your Man

The Last Time

Paint It Black

Gimme Shelter (with Mary J Blige)

Wild Horses

Going Down (with Gary Clark Jr.)

All Down The Line

Miss You

One More Shot

Doom And Gloom

It's Only Rock 'N' Roll (But I Like It)

Honky Tonk Women

Before They Make Me Run

Happy

Midnight Rambler

Start Me Up

Tumbling Dice

Brown Sugar

Sympathy For The Devil

ENCORE

You Can't Always Get What You Want

Jumpin' Jack Flash

(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction