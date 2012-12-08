Set list for Rolling Stones show in Brooklyn
NEW YORK (AP) — Set list for the Rolling Stones concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday night:
Get Off Of My Cloud
I Wanna Be Your Man
The Last Time
Paint It Black
Gimme Shelter (with Mary J Blige)
Wild Horses
Going Down (with Gary Clark Jr.)
All Down The Line
Miss You
One More Shot
Doom And Gloom
It's Only Rock 'N' Roll (But I Like It)
Honky Tonk Women
Before They Make Me Run
Happy
Midnight Rambler
Start Me Up
Tumbling Dice
Brown Sugar
Sympathy For The Devil
ENCORE
You Can't Always Get What You Want
Jumpin' Jack Flash
(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction
