Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne had a very scary Thursday morning on Jan. 17. The Talk host and her rocker husband were awoken in their Beverly Hills' home to find their living room ablaze!

Fortunately, Sharon, 60, and Ozzy, 64, were not injured in the fire, and the TV host shared the frightening experience -- and what she learned from it -- on The Talk later that same morning.

How was the fire started? Sharon confessed that she fell asleep before remembering to blow out a candle she had burning the night before. When she woke up, she recalled, "My eyes are stinging and my throat's closing up something weird smelling in here, then my dogs started to bark, so I go out of the bedroom, I go downstairs and the whole living room—the candle had burst and the cracking sound was the glass in the candle exploding."

Ozzy, who had just undergone hand surgery on Wednesday, came to the rescue and attempted to extinguish the flames with the cast on his arm.

"I go into the kitchen to get water and throw the water on it. With the doors open and the water, [the flame] erupted! It erupted." She added that several inches of her husband's long hair -- "From here to here," she gestured -- were "gone" as a result of the blaze. "And we are like two idiots. It was like The Three Stooges. Everything you are not meant to do -- go to bed with candles alight, open the doors and put water on -- we did it all."

There was no extensive property damage, and Sharon was able to laugh about it afterwards. "At 5 o'clock, the firemen came and they were gorgeous. I had my dressing gown on, and they laid me down on the front path, and they straddled me and they gave me mouth-to-mouth," she joked.

But the moral of Sharon's story? "Please please check your candles before you go to bed," Osbourne begged viewers on The Talk. "It can happen to you."

