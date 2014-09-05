Actress-turned-reality star Shayne Lamas is set to become a mother via a surrogate after suffering a miscarriage tragedy earlier this year.

The daughter of U.S. soap veteran Lorenzo Lamas was hospitalized with internal bleeding in February due to complications with her second pregnancy. She lost her unborn child and was left fighting for her own life following emergency surgery, but has since made a full recovery.

She and her husband, Nik Richie, are now hoping to move on from the heartbreak by welcoming another baby into their lives.

A representative for the couple revealed the happy news on Friday after a recent appearance on U.S. reality show "Couples Therapy Reunion" sparked rumors suggesting Lamas was pregnant again.

In a statement released to Eonline, the dad-to-be clarifies the big reveal by saying, "Someone else is carrying our child. Shayne and I are truly excited to expand our family."

The couple, which wed in 2010, is also parents to two-year-old daughter Press.