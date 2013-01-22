Sheryl speaks. Sheryl Crow broke her silence on ex-boyfriend Lance Armstrong's shocking fall from grace to Entertainment Tonight on Monday Jan. 21. Addressing Armstrong's long-awaited confession -- he admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs to Oprah Winfrey last week -- the "Strong Enough" singer, 50, was philosophical about the athlete, whom she dated from 2003 to 2006.

"[It's] got to be really hard to walk around knowing that you're not telling the truth about something," Crow said of Armstrong, 41. "I think that honesty is always the best bet and that the truth will set you free," added the Grammy winner, now the single mom to two adopted boys. "To carry a weight like that around would be devastating in the long run…I always contend that the truth is the best way to go."

Telling Winfrey that he used a "cocktail" before cycling competitions (EPO, blood transfusions and testosterone), Armstrong told Winfrey: "I view this situation as one big lie that I repeated a lot of times. I know the truth. The truth isn't what was out there. The truth isn't what I said."

"I'm a flawed character, as I well know," Armstrong, who has been stripped of all his titles and endorsements, said. "All the fault and all the blame here falls on me."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Sheryl Crow on Ex Lance Armstrong's Dope Confession: "The Truth Will Set You Free"