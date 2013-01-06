PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The Broadway show within a show on NBC's "Smash" is getting its own cast album.

NBC and Columbia Records said Sunday that a 22-song cast album for "Bombshell," the mythical Broadway play at the center of the television show "Smash," will be released on Feb. 12. Katherine McPhee, Megan Hilty and other "Smash" cast members perform the songs on the disc. NBC premieres the drama's second season a week before the album comes out.

Producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron said they'd often talked about launching "Bombshell" as an actual Broadway show but haven't taken any steps to make that a reality. Zadan said he believed the cast recording for "Bombshell" could stand up with the music on any current Broadway show.

The soundtrack has music from both seasons.