Governor's here! While filming separate TODAY show segments on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights, New Jersey on Friday, May 24, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi ran into N.J. Governor Chris Christie, who's been very vocal about his dislike for the cast of MTV's Jersey Shore.

PHOTOS: Top 10 wildest Jersey Shore moments

In a video captured of the meeting, Snooki is joined by fellow cast-mates Deena Cortese and Jenni "JWoww" Farley as they meet the governor. As Cortese attempts to make nice, praising Christie's heroic efforts during Hurricane Sandy, Snooki seems a little more distant, saying, "I wanted to meet you, and I just hope you start to like us."

Christie seems to ignore the peace offering, instead just smiling and shaking her hand as he responded, "We do our best, alright. Good to meet you." As he walks away, the reality star, mom to 9-month-old Lorenzo, tells the camera, "He just doesn't like us."

Indeed, Christie, 50, has been very vocal about his distaste for the Jersey Shore crew, slamming the fist-pumping cast during a town hall meeting in February 2011, during the peak of the MTV show.

"They're from New York," he complained. "Snooki is from Poughkeepsie and The Situation is from Staten Island. That's not New Jersey. They parachuted these losers into New Jersey."

PHOTOS: Snooki's wild pregnancy

At the time, Christie added that he had a request for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo: "Take them back. We don't want them."

Snooki, 25, isn't the only castmember to still keep her distance from the governor. In April, Vinny Guadagnino also voiced his feelings over Christie's harsh comments.

"I don't think that was something nice to say," he told NJ.com of Christie's past statements. "And I don't know … when I go for a politician, I usually don't like when they use rhetoric like that, it's kind of childish."

PHOTOS: Snooki's over-the-top style

He added that the cast doesn't deserve all the flak they've received from the public official.

"We really did a lot for Seaside and for the Shore," The Show With Vinny star said. "We really brought that town alive."

Although Snooki and Christie's meeting was awkward at best, she's laughing it off. Posting a picture of the tense meeting on Instagram, she wrote, "Getting told why we are bad for jersey. Amazing!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Snooki, Chris Christie Have Awkward, Tense Meeting: "He Just Doesn't Like Us"