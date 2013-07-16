NEW YORK (AP) — Sorry, ladies, but Adam Levine is off the market.

The Maroon 5 singer's representative confirmed Tuesday he's engaged to model Behati Prinsloo.

Levine proposed to Prinsloo over the weekend in Los Angeles. The couple started dating last year. The singer's rep says the 34-year-old Levine and the 24-year-old Prinsloo recently reunited.

Prinsloo is from Namibia and models for Victoria's Secret. Levine also is a judge on the NBC singing series "The Voice."

The Grammy Award-winning Maroon 5 last year released its fourth album, "Overexposed." It features the hits "Payphone," ''One More Night," ''Daylight" and "Love Somebody."

People magazine first reported the engagement.

