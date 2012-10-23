NEW YORK (AP) -- The "Spider-Man" saga is going from the stage to the page.

Glen Berger, co-writer of the disaster-prone "Spider-Man, Turn Off the Dark," is working on a book. "Song of Spider-Man: The Inside Story of the Most Controversial Musical in Broadway History," will come out next year, Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday. Simon & Schuster publisher Jonathan Karp said the book would be, "entomologically speaking," the "ultimate fly-on-the-wall account" of how a musical is made.

The big budget production became notorious for a series of stunt accidents during previews. The show was eventually revamped and the original director, Julie Taymor, was fired. Taymor later sued the producers, who countersued. A tentative settlement was reached over the summer.