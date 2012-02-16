NEW YORK (AP) -- Producers of "Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark" have agreed to pay royalties to the hit Broadway musical's former director Julie Taymor, as part of a settlement to end a bitter legal dispute.

The Stage Directors and Choreographers Society and the show's producers, 8 Legged Productions LLC, announced the deal Thursday. No amount was disclosed.

Under the deal, producers agreed to pay Taymor full royalties from the time the $75 million show started its run until she was fired in March after years of delays, accidents and critical backlash.

Producers also agreed to pay Taymor an unspecified amount of money if the show's New York production recoups its costs, and the two sides agreed to a compensation package for Taymor if any subsequent productions are staged.