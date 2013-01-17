"Bikinis and big booties, yo! That's what life is about!" So says an almost unrecognizable James Franco in the first full-length trailer for Spring Breakers, director Harmony Korine's gritty, R-rated romp about four college students who rob a restaurant to fund their spring break trip and then fall in with a gun-toting drug dealer (Franco).

PHOTOS: Spring break bikini bods

Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Benson, and Rachel Korine star as the aforementioned co-eds. And to say they're playing against type would be an understatement.

The trailer shows the girls getting arrested, swilling alcohol, firing weapons, hooking up, and just generally going wild. (All while wearing bikinis, of course.) It's spring break like you've never seen it -- and Gomez and Hudgens like you've never seen them.

"Disney was my life, and in a way, it's all I knew, so once that ended, I definitely think it was good for me to go to an extreme like this," the Wizards of Waverly Place actress, 20, told MTV News of why she took on such a racy role. "That's what was so liberating about it. I felt so safe with Harmony, and I felt so safe with the girls. I was really able to push myself to places even I didn't know I could go. It was great."

PHOTOS: Selena's beach PDA with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber

Fellow Disney alum Hudgens, 24, added: "As an actor, you've got to grow. If you're not growing, you're dying, in a sense. So it was time to shed a new skin and step into something different, a different person's shoes, a different world."

PHOTOS: Vanessa's style transformation

"I've never done anything like this before, and it was so freeing," the High School Musical star continued. "Every girl at some point would like to go on spring break and have that opportunity to let loose. It's just really interesting doing it through a character that has a lot of depth."

Tell Us: What do you think of the Spring Breakers trailer? Does it make you want to see the movie?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Spring Breakers Trailer: Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Benson Get Arrested in Bikinis, Go Wild With James Franco