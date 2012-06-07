By Stacie Anthony

To celebrate Johnny Depp's 49th birthday this year, Wonderwall looked back at our favorite Hollywood stars who don't dress their age. From J.Lo to Steven Tyler, click through to see which Hollywood stars have crossed the fashion age barrier.

Johnny Depp

Age: 49

Known for his eccentric roles and equally zany costumes, Depp has taken inspiration from his on-screen attire to the red carpet. But we have to ask: How old is too old to be still playing dress-up?