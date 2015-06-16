Opa! Is Kate Hudson a mythological Greek goddess, or does she just play one on social media?!

The actress took to Instagram on June 16 to show off her insane bikini body while catching some rays poolside while on vacation in Greece.

In the snap, Kate dons sunglasses and a nude-colored two-piece bikini while laying down, and in turn, showing off her ridiculously flat abs. A barely-there body chain rests over her fit stomach.

"When in Greece," she captioned the photo.

The trip seems to be a celebration of school being out for her children. Along with her mother, Goldie Hawn, and her two sons, Bingham and Ryder, Kate has been hanging out at the picturesque European locale for several days, using Instagram to take her 1.5 million followers along for the ride.

Over the weekend, Kate also posted a photo of her standing on a ledge, sipping coffee while calm turquoise water can be seen beyond her. "Good morning summer vaca," she wrote, with the hashtag "SchoolsOutForSummer."

Somehow, our family vacations never looked like this.