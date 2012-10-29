David Letterman and Jimmy Fallon are doing their shows without audiences and Jimmy Kimmel, visiting from his home base in sunny Hollywood, canceled a taping in Brooklyn. "The Daily Show" and "The Colbert Report" are off the air completely. And all 40 of Broadway's theaters are dark because of the powerful storm bearing down on the East Coast.

Hurricane Sandy didn't just halt airline flights and the stock market on Monday, it also caused widespread cancelations across the entertainment industry.

Concerts planned for New York and New Jersey were canceled or postponed, including John Legend, Journey, and comedian Louis C.K. and the "Freedom to Love Now" show, which is now set for spring of 2013.

East Coast charity galas were also canceled, and fashion designer Prabal Gurung postponed the unveiling of his anticipated collection for Target until next week.