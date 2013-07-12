Suri Cruise is only 7 years old. But that didn't stop one "fan" from calling her "a little brat" and a "bitch" when she refused to give him an autograph recently. The exchange, which was caught on tape by photographer Cesar Pena of 247paps.tv, has been making headlines -- and Us Weekly has new details on what really went down.

As seen in the video, Suri, mom Katie Holmes, and another young girl emerged from a building in New York City and were immediately swarmed by photographers and autograph seekers. As the trio attempted to make their way to the street, Suri became increasingly agitated.

"We're trying to get in the car!" she protested. "Stop it! Get out of the way."

When she finally reached the vehicle, fans and paparazzi could be heard telling Suri they love her. But one man -- identified by Pena as a "guy who waits for celebrities [to get] their autographs to sell them on eBay" -- took a different approach. "Bye, Suri, you little brat," he said. (Initial reports claimed the antagonizer was a paparazzo, but Pena says that's not the case.)

Pena, a dad himself, took issue with the name-calling. "Whoa, whoa, whoa," he chided the angry fan, who replied, "Whoa, whoa, whoa, what?"

"When you're a father, bro, it's a whole different thing," Pena said. "It's a whole different thing."

"I don't care...She's a bitch...a little brat kid," the offender retorted. "A little brat."

"I had to take a step back, because I didn't want things to escalate," Pena later told Us Weekly of the incident, noting that the autograph seeker was "in Suri's face" and very close to her. "We try our best to protect Suri. Of course we take pictures of her, but we always keep our distance...I always try to protect any of the celebrities I work on."

"I have a little girl, so [the name-calling] triggered quick for me," he added. "I saw her as my own. She's only 7 years old...I went into Daddy mode quick."

