Several secretly taped recordings between Sylvester Stallone and his late half-sister were reportedly destroyed as part of their multi-million dollar settlement, RadarOnline.com is reporting.

As we previously reported, Stallone's half-sister, Toni-Ann Filiti, alleged he abused her for years, resulting in a hush-hush settlement that the "Rocky" star claims he was blackmailed into accepting.

In paperwork obtained by The New York Post's Page Six, the agreement was signed 26 years ago and shows Sly agreeing to pay Toni-Ann $2 million plus $16,666.66 every month in her lifetime, on top of a trust with $50,000 per year for medical and psychiatric expenses.

Despite Toni-Ann's abuse claims, sources tell the paper that the settlement was part of a "shakedown" and that the 66-year-old "Rocky" star was blackmailed.

Page Six reports that the settlement paperwork said Toni-Ann "asserted claims for personal injury, including physical injury" against her half-brother, while he "vigorously denied and continues to deny and dispute all claims of wrongdoing."

According to confidential settlement documents, the tapes allegedly contained conversations between Filiti, who died in August, and Stallone, identified in one document only as "S."

"This is to acknowledge receipt from you of a total of six cassette tapes, four of which contain conversations between you and your older half-brother, who we are referring to as S.," reads a letter dated Aug. 3, 1987, addressed to Filiti by her attorneys at the time.

The memo continues, "You understand that in accordance with the terms of the settlement agreement between you and S., I and your father are required to destroy all tapes."

The Post reports other tapes are believed to be in existence that could reveal more about Stallone's bizarre family.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Toni-Ann lost her battle to lung cancer and passed away on Aug. 26 at the age of 48.

"This was nothing more than a shakedown," Sly's own mother, Jackie Stallone, told the paper last week.

"Toni-Ann was on 65 Oxycontin pills a day, and she threatened Sylvester. A drug addict will do anything. When Sylvester became famous, she didn't have to hook. He was trying to help her. He caved in."

Jackie continued, "There were too many conflicting stories. ... At the time [in 1987], he was very hot, and his lawyers said, 'Give her something just to shut her up.'"

Toni-Ann's son Edd, 19, told Page Six, "They've made my mother out to be the black sheep," and claimed while she was in the hospital last year, she told him of the abuse by "screaming about [them] over and over."

A rep for Sylvester said, "Unfortunately, celebrities, politicians and athletes frequently find themselves the targets of blackmail efforts by family members and associates who fabricate claims in order to extort payments from them."