Sylvester Stallone's Son Found Dead

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- There were no signs of foul play or trauma in the death of Sage Stallone, whose sudden passing at the age of 36 left his father Sylvester Stallone devastated, a publicist and investigators said.

Sage Stallone was found unresponsive in his Los Angeles home Friday by an employee and a relative, and police arrived and confirmed Sage Stallone was dead, Assistant Chief Coroner Ed Winter said.

"Sylvester Stallone is devastated and grief-stricken over the sudden loss of his son," publicist Michelle Bega said in a statement. "His compassion and thoughts are with Sage's mother, Sasha."

The cause of death was not clear.

No suicide note was found, Winter said, though prescription bottles were recovered from the home on Mulholland Drive in the Studio City area. Winter could not say what kind of medication bottles or how many, and whether they had a role in the death.

Winter said an autopsy will be performed in the next few days and investigators will look into Stallone's medical history, but a cause of death was likely to take several weeks while toxicology tests are performed.

George Braunstein, an attorney who has represented Sage Stallone for 15 years, said friends and acquaintances had become concerned because they hadn't heard from Stallone in the past day, Braunstein said. He said the employee who found the body was a housekeeper.

Sage Moonblood Stallone was the oldest of Sylvester Stallone's children and co-starred with his father in two films. He was the first of two sons Stallone had with first wife Sasha Czack.

"Sage was a very talented and wonderful young man, his loss will be felt forever," Bega said.

Added Braunstein: "I think [his death] was probably some sort of accident."

