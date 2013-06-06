Pretty Little Liars actress Tammin Sursok is a pretty little mom-to-be! The 29-year-old star -- who plays Jenna on the hit ABC Family series -- is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Sean McEwen.

PHOTOS: Get to know the cast of Pretty Little Liars

Stepping out for a walk with her longtime love and their dog, the former Young and the Restless star debuted her growing baby bump in a clingy Billboard T-shirt, black leggings, and black studded ankle boots. She looked radiant and happy as she caressed her bump and leaned affectionately into her husband, who paused on the sidewalk to plant a sweet kiss on the top of her head.

PHOTOS: Memorable style moments on Pretty Little Liars

This will be the first child for the couple, who married in August 2011 in Florence, Italy. But if McEwen has his way, it won't be the last.

"I think my husband is definitely, definitely pushing for [kids]. I keep running away from him," the South African-born Aussie actress joked in a recent radio interview. "I think [it'll happen] soon. It'd be good to have a couple. We want like three or four...But a lot of Tammins running around -- I don't know if the world needs anymore."

PHOTOS: Young Hollywood moms

She probably wouldn't mind a few little Seans running around, though. "I feel so blessed to be married to my husband," she tweeted on June 3. "He is the most unselfish man I know. I hope I'm half the person he is."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Tammin Sursok, Pretty Little Liars Actress, Pregnant With First Child: See Her Baby Bump!