Little J is heading for the big time. Taylor Momsen, who played fashion designer hopeful Jenny Humphrey on Gossip Girl for five years, has signed on with Next Modeling Management, one of the biggest modeling agencies in the world.

She'll be joining the likes of Alexa Chung, Ellie Goulding, Jessica Alba, and Lana Del Rey, all of whom are also repped by the agency. The kohl-loving blonde isn't exactly a neophyte when it comes to posing in front of the camera: Momsen has appeared in campaigns for Material Girl, Madonna and her daughter Lourdes Leon's clothing line, and John Galliano's Parlez-Moi d'Amour perfume.

The retired actress, 19, has been focusing on her band, The Pretty Reckless, since the show wrapped last December. In a spoken word video that debuted in October 2012, the singer, who once described her look as that of a "high-class hooker," recited lyrics from their track "Under the Water" in the nude.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Taylor Momsen Signs With Major Modeling Agency