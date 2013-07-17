In the Disney Channel's Teen Beach Movie -- being touted as the next High School Musical -- a high schooler and her boyfriend end up in an alternate universe where everyone looks and acts (and sings!) like they're in a, well, 1960s teen beach movie. The premise may sound far out, but the retro fashions are totally in reach!

In this video clip of a photo shoot for the movie's cast, style insiders, including Fashion Star's Louise Roe and Simply Stylist founder Sarah Boyd, discuss how to bring 1960s trends into this millennium. Among the tips shared: Avoid the head-to-toe costume-y look and just choose one or two retro items to wear at a time (like sunglasses or saddle shoes).

With so many different '60s styles to choose from -- bright mod colors, leather motorcycle jackets (think Grease!), high-waist bottoms, crop tops, Peter Pan collars, cat-eye sunglasses -- there's a little something groovy for everyone!

That's a sentiment shared by the movie's star, Maia Mitchell. "I loved all the clothes I got to wear. I'm obsessed with that era," she says in the clip.

Teen Beach Movie premieres on the Disney Channel on Friday, July 19, at 8 p.m.

