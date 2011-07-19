It's a boy!

Megan Nelson, who made cameo appearances on "Teen Mom 2" alongside regular cast member and BFF Chelsea Houska, has welcomed her first child, a boy named Hunter.

Confirming the happy news on her Facebook page, Nelson, 19, explained that she had her little guy -- nicknamed "Huckleberry" -- on July 4, but due to complications related to his birth, she was just now released from the hospital.

"Hey its Megan! sorry its beeen forever :( i had my little boy on July 4th!! its taken me so long to get on though because of all my complications after baby :/ one thing led to another and i just left the hospital today for hopefully what is the LAST time!" she blogged Tuesday.

Weighing in at 9 lbs., 8 oz., and 21 inches long, Hunter John Ovre was born naturally, Nelson said.

Famously feuding with Houska over her slacker ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind, Nelson was so fed up with Lind's hard-partying ways that she moved out of the home she and Houska shared on "Teen Mom" 2.

"I hate him," Nelson snapped of Lind. "I'm not mad at you, I just don't like the situation. I want to be [friends], but it's going to take a long time if you and Adam are together."

Five months after the exchange transpired on TV, however, it appears Houska and Lind are on better terms.

Tweeting a picture of her, Lind and baby Aubree on July 14, Houska said the trio enjoyed dinner as a family. But while the on-off couple is cordial, fans shouldn't expect a full reconciliation just yet. "We had dinner all together, [but it] doesn't mean we are back together," Houska wrote.

