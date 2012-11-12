Teen Mom 2's Chelsea Houska is intent on making her coparenting relationship with on-again, off-again boyfriend Adam Lind work -- haters be damned.

When MTV's reality hit returns for a third season Nov. 12, Houska is dating slacker Lind, and trying to raise their daughter, Aubree, 3, together. "My family and friends are skeptical of our relationship, but I'm open to seeing how things go," Houska explains in an exclusive preview from Monday's episode.

As the premiere shows, however, Lind isn't making enough of an effort when it comes to disciplining their daughter. In one scene, the trio heads for lunch at an outdoor restaurant, only to have Aubree throw a mini-temper tantrum when forced to sit in a highchair.

"I don't know what to do!" Lind says, laughing, when his daughter begins to shriek and throw papers and crayons on the ground, causing a scene with fellow diners. "Stop laughing! Adam, help me!" Houska yelps in response as Lind pauses to take a phone call during Aubree's fit. Rather than help settle his daughter down, Lind throws the blame back on Houska, whom he once famously called "a stretch-mark bitch."

Though she attempted a reconciliation with Lind during Teen Mom 2's third season filming, these days Houska is raising Aubree as a single mom. "After what I went through with Adam, I'm really picky now. I don't want to do that again," she told Us Weekly on Nov. 2. "I am single and I do not see dating in the near future at all!"

Teen Mom 2 premieres Monday at 10 p.m. (EST) on MTV.

