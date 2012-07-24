Giddy up!

Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham recently got a puppy for her daughter, Sophia, 3, to play with, and on Tuesday's episode of the MTV hit, Abraham gets up close and personal with another four legged friend -- a horse.

Heading to a ranch near her adopted hometown of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., along with new guy Daniel, Abraham attempts to keep the romance alive on their outdoor date. "I want to kiss [while riding] on the horse," Abraham, 20, tells Daniel as she leans in for a smooch, only to be thwarted by their animals.

Though she couldn't pack on the PDA with Daniel during their horseback riding date, Abraham has been playing the field while in Florida in hopes of finding The One.

Admitting to Us Weekly in June that she was "sadly" single, Abraham also tried online dating in addition to in-person meet-ups with guys. "I did a lot of online dating but it was hard because people watch me on TV," she admitted to Us. "I had to think of everyone's motives. Many of the guys would be upfront and say, 'Oh, I know your situation,' and some would act like they didn't know."

As she continues to search for Mr. Right, Abraham confirms she's been able to hone in on what she wants in her ideal man.

"I want somebody who is honest and has his own thing going on and won't be sucking off me for everything," she tells Us. "If I don't find the right person until years after I'm off TV, then I guess I'm going to have to wait."

Watch the clip above for more of Abraham's date with Daniel before Teen Mom airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. (EST) on MTV.

