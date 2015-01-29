Felony fitness! Teresa Giudice is getting buff behind bars.

The imprisoned "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star is reportedly using her time in the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Conn. to work on her fitness.

"She's getting in the best shape of her life," an insider told Us Weekly. "Every night she hits the gym and has been asking friends to send her workout videos."

Currently serving a 15-month sentence for fraud, Teresa, who works as a laundry worker, is also keeping a journal of her post-prison goals.

Aside from a hot bath, a spray tan (after all, she is from Jersey), and a massage, "she hopes to land the cover of a magazine and get her own cooking show," the source said.

Until then, though, she'll be in the weight room.