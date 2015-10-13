Before the indictment, before the prison sentence, before the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" drama, Teresa Giudice lived a relatively modest life in a small, middle class town in New Jersey. She worked as a buyer for Macy's, capitalizing on her college fashion marketing studies, and worked with her husband, Joe, to raise a family.

So how did that life transform into the one she's living today -- from a federal prison in Connecticut?

Her forthcoming memoir may have some answers. According to People, Gallery Books has signed a deal with Teresa to write her life story in a tell-all titled "Turning the Tables: From Housewife to Inmate and Back Again."

The book -- fourth in line after Teresa's bestselling cookbooks, "Skinny, Italian, Fabulicious!" "Fabulicious: Fast and Fit!" and "Fabulicious! On the Grill" -- will be co-authored by longtime People writer K.C. Baker. It's expected to trace Teresa's life from her childhood in Paterson, N.J., to her tenure on "RHONJ" to the 39-count fraud indictment that left both Teresa and her husband sentenced to prison terms.

"While we've all watched Teresa's life unfold on television, 'Turning the Tables' will mark the first time we will hear all of Teresa's incredible life story, including her recent stint in prison," publisher Jennifer Bergstrom told People.

"Turning the Tables" is due to hit shelves Feb. 9, 2016. Teresa is slated to wrap up her prison sentence in December, after which Joe will commence serving his.

