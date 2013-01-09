Fans hungry for a little Hunger Games action got a tiny taste of the hit series' next installment on Wednesday, Jan. 9.

The first released image from The Hunger Games: Catching Fire -- on the cover of Entertainment Weekly -- shows Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen and newcomer Sam Claflin as Finnick Odair clad in full arena gear, weapons at the ready.

Claflin, 26, is no stranger to the fantasy realm. The English actor previously played William opposite Kristen Stewart in 2012's Snow White and the Huntsman.

The highly-anticipated second film will pick up where the first left off, with Katniss and Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) returning home to District 12, only to return to the Hunger Games for the Quarter Quell, wherein 24 previous victors are forced to compete once more.

Claflin will play Finnick, a sexy, charismatic former champion who will try to distract Katniss in her quest to win.

New cast members for the upcoming film include Jena Malone as Johanna Mason, Philip Seymour Hoffman as Plutarch Heavensbee, Jeffrey Wright as Beetee, and Amanda Plummer as Wiress.

Returning cast members, in addition to Lawrence and Hutcherson, will include Elizabeth Banks as Effie Trinket, Liam Hemsworth as Gale Hawthorne, Woody Harrelson as mentor Haymitch Abernathy, Lenny Kravitz as Cinna, Stanley Tucci as Caesar Flickerman, Donald Sutherland as President Snow and Willow Shields as Primrose Everdeen.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: The Hunger Games: Catching Fire: First Look at Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss and Sam Claflin as Finnick in Highly Anticipated Sequel