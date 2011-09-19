The Most Bizarre Celebrity Burglaries

celine dion angry

By Drew Mackie

Everyone knows about the Bling Ring and its targeted raids of celebrity wardrobes, but the recent incident involving Nicolas Cage, a naked intruder and a Fudgesicle had us wondering about the more bizarre celebrity burglaries. Here's what we came up with.

Celine Dion

It figures that Celine would live in one fancy pile of bricks, right? Her Montreal home is so inviting, that just this month, it prompted one burglar to hang out a while. People magazine reports that while there, the intruder helped himself to some pastries the Canadian songstress had stored in her fridge and then began to run a bath. After the security system was tripped, police showed up at Celine's place just as the burglar was stepping into the bath, whereupon he greeted the officers with, "Hey guys, what are you doing here?" Valid question, really.