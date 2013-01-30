SYDNEY (AP) — "The Sapphires" has won the crown jewels of Australian film awards.

The feel-good musical drama won best film and five other awards at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts ceremony Wednesday night.

Best Lead Actress Deborah Mailman and Best Supporting Actress Jessica Mauboy portray members of an Aboriginal family singing group that entertains American troops during the Vietnam War. Chris O'Dowd, perhaps best known as a police officer in the blockbuster comedy "Bridesmaids," won Best Lead Actor for his role as the talent manager of "The Sapphires" singers.

The academy also recognized its director, Wayne Blair, and the writers who adapted "The Sapphires" for the screen.

Other winners were Best Supporting Actor Antony Starr and original screenplay writers Kieran Darcy-Smith and Felicity Price for "Wish You Were Here."