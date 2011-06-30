The Shortlist for July 1

By Jen Odell

Know why it took Anna Paquin so long to reveal that she's bisexual? "Frankly, no one had ever asked me," the "True Blood" star tells V Magazine. "There is a lot of prejudice against us but the more people talk about it, the less of a deal it will be. Who people choose to sleep with or spend their lives with shouldn't matter, not that anyone particularly cares who I'm attracted to." Sookie's alter ego adds that she finds her husband Stephen Moyer's sex symbol status entertaining. "There is probably something wrong with me, but I find it amusing to watch these men and women fawn all over him," she says. "It's not like anyone's really trying to do anything inappropriate. They just want him to hug them ... or bite them." The new V hits newsstands July 7. (V)