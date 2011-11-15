The Shortlist for Nov. 16
Katy Perry's 27th birthday was on Oct. 25, but she carried on the celebration Friday night at a "Wild West Birthday Ho Down Throwdown" in Los Angeles. Decked out in a hair-matched pink cowgirl ensemble, Katy took a ride on a mechanical bull during the bash, as a costumed Russell Brand cheered his lady on from the sidelines. "I like all my friends to have a good time," said the birthday girl. "I want them to have an experience!" (JustJared)
Katy Perry's 27th birthday was on Oct. 25, but she carried on the celebration Friday night at a "Wild West Birthday Ho Down Throwdown" in Los Angeles. Decked out in a hair-matched pink cowgirl ensemble, Katy took a ride on a mechanical bull during the bash, as a costumed Russell Brand cheered his lady on from the sidelines. "I like all my friends to have a good time," said the birthday girl. "I want them to have an experience!" (JustJared)