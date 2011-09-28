The Shortlist for Sept. 28

This week, demonstrators protesting against the power that financial firms have over national politics on Wall Street, got a show of support from Susan Sarandon. Despite having starred in "Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps," the 64-year-old actress and frequent activist for liberal causes spoke to the press on Tuesday, saying, "I'm here to understand what's going on ... There's a lot of different kinds of people here who want to shift the paradigm to something that's addressing the huge gap between the rich and the poor." The protests, now in their 11th day, have already led to a number of arrests. (Bloomberg)