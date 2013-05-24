Get well, Tim Curry! The British actor best known for his role in The Rocky Horror Picture Show suffered a major stroke at his L.A. home on Thursday, May 23, his agent confirmed to the Daily Mail.

PHOTOS: Celebrity health scares

"Tim is doing great," agent Marcia Hurwitz told the British paper. She shot down a rumor that the actor and singer is struggling to speak after the medical incident. "He absolutely can speak and is recovering at this time and in great humor." The stage and screen actor, who played cross-dresser Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the 1975 musical comedy horror flick inspired by the play in which he also starred, lives alone in an estate in the Hollywood Hills.

PHOTOS: British stars

He's continued to work on the stage and screen -- particularly as a voice actor -- but pulled out of a British 2011 production of Rosencrantz and Gildenstern are Dead, citing asthma attacks and a chest infection.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Tim Curry Suffers Stroke, "Doing Great" After Collapse