Family comes first for Tom Cruise. Though he's been traveling the globe to promote his new movie "Oblivion," the 50-year-old actor made sure to schedule some quality time with his youngest daughter, Suri. Cruise called in to Ryan Seacrest's KIIS-FM radio show on Wednesday, just one day ahead of his little girl's 7th birthday.

When asked how he plans to help Suri celebrate, Katie Holmes' ex-husband replied, "Done already. All done. I take care of the kids early. You'll know -- you have to plan ahead for these things. It's all done and all celebrated." Cruise didn't divulge specific details about their daddy-daughter time, but he did admit to indulging in some sweets. "I'll eat cake, cupcakes," he said. "I eat all that stuff!" (Suri's home base is in New York with her mom, Holmes, 34. Cruise is also dad to Isabella, 20, and Connor, 18, with ex-wife Nicole Kidman.)

Suri still has seven years to go until she can see her dad's PG-13 flick, a project which Cruise is deeply passionate about. "It's the kind of story I haven't made since 'Minority Report,'" he said of "Oblivion." "Sci-fi today is like the old Westerns, where at that time ... they were able to take audiences to places they've never seen."

With "Oblivion," he added, "We can create this cool world with technology, but also give them a very human story within that."

