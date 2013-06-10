NEW YORK (AP) — CBS' Tony Awards telecast saw viewership jump to 7.24 million people, the show's largest audience in four years.

According to preliminary Nielsen figures released Monday, Sunday's show crowning "Kinky Boots" as best musical saw an increase of more than 1.2 million people over last year's show. Neil Patrick Harris returned to host for the fourth time.

The broadcast was up against an episode of "Mad Men" on AMC and Game 2 of the NBA finals between San Antonio and Miami on ABC. Last year's telecast was seen by 6 million viewers, down significantly from 2011's 6.9 million.

Updated ratings figures will be available on Tuesday.

CBS, the longtime home for the annual Tony telecast, recently agreed to continue airing the show until 2018.