EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Attorneys for a man who says he is the brother of deceased actor Sherman Hemsley are trying to show that Hemsley was not of sound mind when he signed his will.

But several witnesses testified Friday at an El Paso court that Hemsley was cognizant when he signed the will, which gave longtime friend Flora Enchinton absolute power over his properties.

Richard Thornton, of Philadelphia, is expected to testify about his relationship with Hemsley during the trial.

Hemsley played George Jefferson on the sitcom "The Jeffersons." He died of lung cancer July 24.

Hemsley was born in Philadelphia, but lived in El Paso the last 20 years of his life.

Court documents indicate his estate is worth more than $50,000. Hemsley's refrigerated remains are at an El Paso funeral home.