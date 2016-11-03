'24' cast: Where are they now?

It was 15 years ago on Nov. 6, 2001, that the addictive "24" first aired on FOX. From 2001 to 2010, viewers were desperate to find out what Jack Bauer was up to as he saved the world again and again. The TV show featured some actors and actresses who were already stars at the time, but it also gave several others a start. Keep reading to find out what happened to the biggest and most memorable stars from "24."

RELATED: "The Hills" cast: Where are they now?