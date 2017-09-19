'Battle of the Sexes' cast: Real-life tennis players revealed

In 1973, the world of tennis found drama on the courts when 55-year-old longstanding champion Bobby Riggs challenged rising 29-year-old star Billie Jean King to a $100,000 match dubbed "The Battle of the Sexes." Billie Jean forced Bobby to put his money where his mouth was when she defeated the tennis legend -- causing a media frenzy and establishing a legacy for women in the sport. On Sept. 22, 2017, the movie "Battle of the Sexes" -- starring Emma Stone and Steve Carell -- arrives in theaters to commemorate this historic match. In honor of the film's release, Wonderwall.com dug through the archives to learn more about the real-life inspirations behind this historic moment in tennis. Keep reading to see the full line-up of athletes involved and find out which actors were chosen to play them on-screen...

