If you were a kid during the late '80s or early '90s, chances are you remember "Hey Dude," a Nickelodeon sitcom centered around the teen staff at the fictional Bar None Dude Ranch in Arizona. (Christine Taylor made her acting debut playing Melody on the Western-inspired show, which ran for five seasons through the summer of 1991.) In honor of the series' 30th anniversary on July 14, 2019, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at more of the best original live-action Nickelodeon shows from over the years. Keep reading to see if your favorite made the list…

RELATED: Nickelodeon child stars of the '90s: Where are they now?