'Doctor Who' stars: Where are they now?

"Doctor Who" is one of the most important franchises in the history of television. The beloved sci-fi series, which debuted in 1963, has been revamped and spun-off countless times over the course of it's more than 50 years on the air. In honor of "Class," the latest project to come out of the Who-niverse -- which debuts on BBC America on April, 15, 2017, and focuses on the students and staff of the fictional Coal Hill Academy -- Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at all 12 iterations of the Doctor and what the show's stars are up to now, starting with current Doctor Peter Capaldi, who took over the role in late 2013. He previously appeared in "Paddington," "The Fifth Estate," "World War Z" and "Dangerous Liaisons" and won an Oscar in 1995 for his work on "Franz Kafka's It's a Wonderful Life," which he wrote and directed. In 1991, Peter wed Elaine Collins, with whom he shares daughter Cecily. He announced in early 2017 that he plans to leave "Doctor Who" at the end of the year. Now keep reading for more!

