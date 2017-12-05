Greatest TV moments of 2017

"The Good Place" plot twist

This past year has been full of hilarious, heartbreaking, sometimes even maddening moments on TV. Join Wonderwall.com as we look back at the biggest episodes or television events that got people talking. (Warning: Some of the slides ahead contain spoilers, but not in their headings.) "The Good Place" set standards really high with a forking great twist in its Season 1 finale. (Arguably, it still is the best TV twist of the year.) In the hour-long episode, Eleanor realizes that she, Jason, Chidi and Tajani (as well as we the audience) had not been in the Good Place but had been in the Bad Place the whole time. Then, to give the next season new life, Michael the architect explained that he would erase everyone's memories and force them to undergo the same scenarios but with new torture tactics. The twist was so clever and flawlessly executed that it made keeping almost everyone in the dark -- by shooting the entire season before it started airing -- completely worth it.

