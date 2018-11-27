Greatest TV moments of 2018

Just when we thought TV couldn't get any better, it did. Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look back at some of the greatest moments on the small screen in 2018 (Warning: Spoilers ahead) ...starting with a jaw-dropping moment on the Season 2 finale of "The Handmaid's Tale." While there were many horrific moments this season, including when Serena (played by Yvonne Strahovski, left) and the Commander (Joseph Fiennes) sexually assaulted Offred to get her to go into labor and when the Marthas banded together to help Offred escape with her baby, one of the most surprising twists happened when Serena publicly challenged Gilead to change the rule prohibiting women from reading the Bible. To the astonishment of her fellow wives, Serena read a passage from the holy book aloud, angering her husband and his fellow leaders. The inspiring moment gave viewers hope that maybe things could change, including Serena's allegiance to Gilead. Sadly, Serena's bravery wasn't celebrated by the leaders and her own husband sanctioned her to be punished by having her pinkie finger cut off. Keep reading for more TV moments we couldn't forget...

