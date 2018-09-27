TV shows based on real life

On Oct. 1, 2018, the new comedy series "Happy Together" premieres on CBS. Starring Damon Wayans Jr., Amber Stevens and Felix Mallard, the show is about a happily married couple whose lives are turned upside down when an up-and-coming musician moves into their spare bedroom. As wacky as it sounds, the show is actually inspired by a true story. Years earlier, former One Direction singer-turned-actor Harry Styles lived in the attic of TV producer Ben Winston's home for 18 months, preferring the comfort of a family unit to being alone in his mansion. The unusual arrangement led Harry and Ben to join forces as executive producers on the new series, which they claim is only loosely based on their experiences together. Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at more TV shows that are based on real-life events...

