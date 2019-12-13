ICYMI: The week in TV news for Dec. 8-14, 2019

Miss South Africa named Miss Universe 2019, host Steve Harvey posts message about blowing "over the haters" following backlash to distasteful joke

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019 during the final round of the annual pageant -- which was again hosted by Steve Harvey -- at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta on Dec. 8. While the beauty queen had plenty to celebrate, the comedian likely spent the hours following the live telecast reflecting on his latest on-air snafu. Back in 2015, he mistakenly named Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutiérrez as Miss Universe when she was actually the first runner-up to Miss Philippines Pia Wurtzbach. Steve and Ariadna reunited onstage during the 2019 pageant, prompting the "Family Feud" host to joke of his infamous mistake, "You've forgiven me [but] the cartel has not. … They're not handling it the same way." The off-color joke about the Colombian cartel sparked immediate backlash online. The following day, the comic took to Twitter to share some #MondayMotivation about dealing with haters: "Hate is louder than love, but love is stronger than hate. If you focus on those who love you, you can blow over the haters. Most people hate you only because of the way other people love you," he tweeted.

