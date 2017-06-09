'Jackass' stars: Where are they now?
It's been more than 15 years since "Jackass" went off the air in 2002 after three gross and grizzly yet ultimately glorious seasons. The MTV docu-series, which chronicled stunts and pranks pulled off by a crew of loveable maniacs, spawned three feature films and several spinoffs while winning fans across the globe. In honor of Steve-O's 43rd birthday on June 13, 2017, Wonderwall.com is catching up with the stuntman and the rest of his former co-stars to see how they've changed over the years. Keep reading to find out what happened to the "Jackass" crew after their hit show came to an end...
It's been more than 15 years since "Jackass" went off the air in 2002 after three gross and grizzly yet ultimately glorious seasons. The MTV docu-series, which chronicled stunts and pranks pulled off by a crew of loveable maniacs, spawned three feature films and several spinoffs while winning fans across the globe. In honor of Steve-O's 43rd birthday on June 13, 2017, Wonderwall.com is catching up with the stuntman and the rest of his former co-stars to see how they've changed over the years. Keep reading to find out what happened to the "Jackass" crew after their hit show came to an end...