Meet the 'Dancing With the Stars: Juniors' cast

It's time to give the kids a shot at that Mirrorball trophy! For the first time ever, "Dancing With the Stars" is featuring an all-kids cast! Ahead of the "Dancing With the Stars: Juniors" premiere on Oct. 7, 2018, Wonderwall.com is introducing you to all the tiny dancers who will be strutting their stuff on the show -- and the veteran pros who will be serving as their mentors. Keep reading to see who's competing...

