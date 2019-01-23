Meet the cast of 'Rent: Live'
"Rent" is coming to a TV near you! A live television production of the amazing Broadway musical will air on FOX on Jan. 27, 2019. In celebration the debut of "Rent: Live," Wonderwall.com is taking a look at who's playing whom. Keep reading to meet the cast...
