'Saved by the Bell' cast: Where are they now?

Even if your teacher pops a test and you know you're in a mess, it's gonna be alright! 'Cause you'll be "Saved by the Bell." Back in the early '90s, that's what kids learned after watching Zack, A.C., Kelly and the rest of the gang trying to dodge trouble (and Mr. Belding!) on the hit teen TV show. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the "Saved by the Bell" series premiere on Aug. 20, 2019, Wonderwall.com is checking up on the cast to find out what the Bayside High crew is up to today...

