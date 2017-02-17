Stars you forgot were on 'The O.C.'

When FOX's "The O.C." first aired in 2003, it made stars of Benjamin McKenzie, Mischa Barton, Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody. Those guys, you remember -- but during the four seasons the TV show was on the air, many other now-familiar faces graced the screen. Some had forgettable split-second appearances (like Amber Heard, Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Bella Thorne and Kat Graham) but others made more of an impact. Chris Pratt, for instance, was in nine episodes as Summer Roberts' uber-hippie college pal, Ché. Chris was hilarious as he helped Seth Cohen find his animal spirit. Along the way, he got naked and sang a song about polar bears dying. It's fair to say that after "The O.C.," Chris did quite well for himself. To mark the 10th anniversary of the final episode, which aired on Feb. 22, 2007, take a look at who else was on the show.

