That was fast! Just two weeks after giving birth to son Rafael, Hilaria Baldwin looks to already have her body back!

Alec Baldwin's wife posted an Instagram from inside her bathroom on July 2, showing her post-body bump all but non-existent, as 22-month-old daughter Carmen Gabriela stands in the foreground.

"Rafael was 2 weeks yesterday and I didn't post my weekly #ShrinkingBaldwinBabyBump," she wrote. "Carmen has come in while I'm showering and getting ready for the day to terrorize my cosmetic products...My lipsticks are shaking in fear #SeeThatFace ???"

In the shot, Hilaria dons lingerie, as she has done with many of her selfies that she's taken throughout her pregnancy.

Clearly, several commenters were baffled at how the yoga fanatic keeps her figure, with many implying that she must not eat.

"You can be healthy and splurge too," she wrote in a follow up post. "Reading some of the comments makes me think that you feel you cannot do both. I went for a nice dinner last night and had coconut sorbet (my favorite) and also a glass of wine. This morning I woke up and had a green smoothie with almond butter (super filling!) It's all about planning for the splurge moments."

So, Hilaria is saying you can have your cake and eat it too. We can all get on board with that!