LONDON (AP) — British media say singer and former U.K. "X Factor" judge Tulisa Contostavlos was arrested Tuesday on allegations of supplying hard drugs.

The arrest came after the Sun tabloid ran a story claiming the 24-year-old had acted as a go-between in a deal to sell cocaine.

The Metropolitan Police force said a 24-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man were arrested "on suspicion of being concerned with the supply of class A drugs."

They were questioned at a London police station and later released on bail pending further inquiries.

Police in Britain do not usually name suspects who have not been charged. The BBC and other major media outlets identified the suspect as Contostavlos, who came to fame with London group N-Dubz.

She was recently replaced as a judge on TV talent show "X Factor" by Sharon Osbourne.

Contostavlos' spokesman declined to comment Tuesday.