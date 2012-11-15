NEW YORK (AP) — The Spanish-language media company Univision is working with one of its top advertisers to encourage Hispanics to share their stories about establishing new lives in the United States.

Called Generacion America, the Univision network will kick off the effort during Thursday's telecast of the Latin Grammy Awards.

Univision and its affiliated networks will collect stories from celebrities and average citizens to be part of the Immigrant Archive Project, an independent effort that collects these stories, and show snippets of them on TV. The advertiser Procter & Gamble is helping fund the project.

Univision Networks President Cesar Conde said the timing after Election Day was intentional so it wouldn't become a political issue.